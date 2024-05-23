The lead candidates to head the European Commission after the European Parliament elections are taking part in a debate on a range of topical issues on Thursday afternoon.

The candidates are incumbent Ursula von der Leyen (Germany, European People’s Party), Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg, Party of European Socialists), Sandro Gozi (Italy, Renew Europe Now), Terry Reintke (Germany, European Greens) and Walter Baier (Austria, European Left).

They will discuss the economy and jobs, defence and security, climate and the environment, democracy and leadership, migration and borders, and innovation and technology.

Questions will be asked by the audience, viewers watching from events organised by Parliament’s Liaison Offices in EU member states, submitted via social media, and by the two moderators. They will also face one-on-one questioning by the moderators in so-called “Spotlight” segments.

The event is being organised by Eurovision at the European Parliament.