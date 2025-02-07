Negotiations for a new sectoral agreement for civil protection workers and members of the army will be launched later this year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Friday.

He was addressing 55 Civil Protection Department officers who had completed an intensive 20-week training course.

The new recruits took their oath of office at a ceremony at the department headquarters in Ħal Far which was the highlight of their passing out parade.

Just over 10 years ago there were only 132 workers in the department. Today the CPD has over 400 officers.

Camilleri said that over recent years government investment in the department has led to an increase in the number of recruits and more tools which helped transfrom the CPD from “a second-hand department to one equipped with modern equipment and the best uniforms for its workers.”

The negotiations for the sectoral agreement for CPD and the army follow a new collective agreement which was signed for all civil protection workers.

The department will also benefit from new equipment to be purchased this year as well as a new station in Xemxija and the renovation of the Corradino station.