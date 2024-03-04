The fourth edition of a Passion-themed installation, Is-Salib, Ġesù u Int (The Cross, Jesus and You), was set up in the middle of Għajnsielem square last Saturday.

According to project manager Franco Ciangura, who is the locality’s deputy mayor, the idea behind the installation is to combine people’s current reality with Lent. It is dedicated to all those who are passing through difficult times… and to combine this reality with Lent, when we reflect upon how Jesus, through his passion and death, saved us from our sins.

The cross is some 20 metres high and eight metres wide. Its steel structure is covered with around 100 six-inch PVC pipes in different colours, forming several crosses symbolising crosses in our daily life. The cross is lit up in the evening.

The installation was set up by Events Team Għajnsielem in collaboration with the Għajnsielem Dramatic Company and the Għaqda tal-Armar, Għajnsielem parish, local council and the Gozo Ministry’s cultural directorate.

The project was realised by Ciangura in coordination with Joseph Ciantar, the Buttigieg family, including Frans, Francis Lee, Loretta and Patricia, Justin Luke Buttigieg, Charlie Buttigieg, Wenzu Ciangura, Rodllyn Azzopardi, Denzio Calleja, Thomas and Lothar Saliba, Massimo Vella, Joe Galea and Wenzu Ciangura.