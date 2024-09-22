State-funded paternity leave is being extended to self-employed fathers or the second parent, Robert Abela announced on Sunday morning.

His announcement came days after he announced 100 days of state-funded leave to self-employed parents undergoing IVF treatment.

Speaking in St Paul’s Bay, the prime minister also hinted at potential amendments to IVF legislation.

Without giving much away, he suggested that despite important reforms introduced by his government, certain restrictions remain in place and need addressing because the law as it stands does not reach all couples.

In 2022 parliament enacted reforms allowing doctors to perform genetic testing on embryos and indefinitely freeze those carrying rare and severe diseases. The law passed with only three MPs voting against.

In announcing the extension of paternity leave, he said such initiatives were further steps in the government’s efforts to support all families, ensuring that no parent was left behind.

The prime minister also announced that the competence of the Commercial Court, the re-establishment of which was announced a few days ago, would also include maritime cases.

He said the court would be composed of two judges and would operate from a separate building. This would ensure timely and efficient decisions, he continued, insisting that the court was required because of the country’s economic growth.

Malta’s commercial court was abolished in 1995 but in 2018 the government granted the first hall of the civil court additional specialised jurisdiction and assigned one judge.

Abela also spoke about the opening of the new scholastic year and wished students and teachers a successful year, while pointing out that educators are benefiting from 'the best' financial package they had ever had, thanks to the collective agreement signed at the start of the summer.

Difficult choices

He said the government's focus is on improving the people's quality of life.

He referred to a new €10 million fund for local councils and NGOs to improve public spaces and squares.

“The choices ahead — whether to introduce more pedestrianisation, whether to create spaces that were more accessible to people, and how to regulate vehicle use, were crucial decisions that needed to be taken, he said.

"We must engage in discussions with you before making any critical decisions in favour of sustainable mobility at the heart of our communities," he said.

Abela said that through its progressive reforms, the government intends to improve efficiency while reducing bureaucracy.

Importance of Labour Party unity

He referred to last week’s Labour general conference and reiterated that the party renewal process represents a new chapter but not a new book in the history of Labour.

He emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming any challenges that lie ahead, stating that standing "shoulder to shoulder" would allow the country to overcome its challenges.

"That’s why it’s crucial that we remain united to tackle the realities of the people, so that in the upcoming budget, we can offer solutions, not discouragement. Our focus is on ambition, enthusiasm, and love—not personal attacks," he said.

He assured the public of the government's continued commitment, saying, "You know us. With us, you know where you stand. We will continue to renew ourselves to become a better version of who we are."

Earlier in his speech Abela expressed solidarity with all members of the police force, following last night’s incident in Ħamrun.

He emphasized his expectation that the courts would deliver justice according to law and fairness.

He also made reference to “those individuals in high office in this country who have been showing disrespect towards the police commissioner and the police force. "I expect respect and support for our institutions and the individuals who serve within them," he said.

Labour’s political activity was also addressed by new party CEO Leonid McKay who insisted the government must do more to address domestic violence against elderly parents and the exploitation of foreign workers.