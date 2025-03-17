Writer Patrick O Brien attended a private meeting at The Vatican this weekend to offer his holiness, Pope Francis, a speedy recovery and to meet with the Ambassador of Ukraine accredited to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash.

They discussed many topics related to the proposed peace talks for Ukraine, as well as the ongoing humanitarian needs within Ukraine.

Ambassador Yurash confirmed the deepest appreciation of the Ukrainian government and people for receiving fundamental humanitarian assistance from agencies and from the Sovereign Order of Malta who have been assisting since the war broke out in February 2022.

The ambassador also expressed his gratitude towards the relief operators in Ukraine who work with great commitment and dedication under very difficult circumstances.