A 22-year-old man who was released from prison just days ago found himself back in court on Monday after he tried to sell cocaine to undercover police officers.

Sahal Jama Mohammed, from Somalia, was charged with cocaine possession, trafficking, recidivism and committing the crime in the perimeters of a school/club.

Police Inspector Darryl Farr told the court that Mohammed was caught trying to sell 0.3 grams of cocaine to undercover police in Paceville on Sunday.

He was previously in jail for theft.

Mohammed pleaded guilty when he appeared in court before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia on Monday.

The court handed him an 18-month jail term and a €600 fine.

AG lawyer Ylenia Abela prosecuted.