A 34-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Qormi on Friday night.

The victim, who is from Mosta, was on Triq Ħal Luqa at around 10.30pm when he was hit by a Toyota Passo driven by a 30-year-old man from Cospicua.

A medical team was called to the scene and administered first aid before rushing him to hospital with critical injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is leading a probe into the incident. A police investigation is also underway.