A 63-year-old man was grievously injured when he was hit by a car in Blue Grotto Avenue, Zurrieq.

The police said the accident happened on Tuesday at about 7.30pm.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The car involved in the accident was a Citroen Saxo driven by a 19-year-old man from Luqa. He was unhurt.

The police are investigating.