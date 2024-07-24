Transport Minister Chris Bonett has thrown his weight behind keeping Mosta square pedestrianised on weekends, amid attempts by the council to reverse the decision.

Following a controversial regeneration project in the area, the newly renovated square was partially pedestrianised and closed off to traffic during the weekends.

However, on Tuesday mayor Joseph Gatt presented a motion to the council to end this practice come September, after residents and business owners complained about the current state of affairs in the square.

As debate rages on about whether the decision to pedestrianise the square should be revoked, Bonett weighed in on the matter, saying that while he was initially sceptical of the idea, he eventually saw its merit.

“I was the first person to say that I was sceptical when the Mosta local council proposed closing the square to traffic on weekends, but once I saw it in action, I have to say that yes, I think it was a good decision,” Bonett said in a Facebook post.

“I know that some do not like it and prefer that cars be allowed to pass through, and I understand that it is difficult to swim against the current, but this is a decision that must be defended."

Bonett criticised the newly-elected PN council for seemingly going against the party’s commitment to increase public open spaces during their electoral campaign.

“What I cannot defend is the hypocrisy of those who, before and after the election, came to lecture us about open space and failed when facing its first big test,” Bonett continued.

“This is why as transport minister I don’t think that the current arrangement in Mosta should change.”

Antoine Zammit, the head of the architectural firm that designed the square regeneration project, has said the decision to renege on pedestrianisation was “disappointing” as the project had been designed to promote the idea of moving away from a car-centric mentality.