A main road in San Ġwann is once again riddled with potholes, just four months after temporary repairs were carried out in response to a protest that saw several of them spray-painted with white phallic symbols.

The potholes were repaired back in January when an angry resident decided to highlight the problem by spraying penis symbols around them.

Infrastructure Malta and the San Ġwann council acted to cover the potholes on Bellavista Road.

Parts of the road are once again full potholes.

The resident admitted he intended to spray even more penises around the potholes but he ran out of spray paint.

Pictures taken by Times of Malta show how the asphalt on the busy road has deteriorated, leaving the road in a worse state than it previously was.

Back in January, an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said the entity had assisted the council with “temporary works” on the road.

“There are plans for this part of the road to be fully reconstructed following the completion of ongoing projects in the vicinity,” the spokesperson said.