The Pensioners Association has called on the government to quickly rectify pension differences between people born before and after 1962.

In a resolution approved during the association's annual general meeting the association also called for faster settlement in the longstanding issue of the shortfall in service pension payments.

The association called on the government to ensure that the national minimum pension for those aged over 65 is raised to ensure that no one is at risk of poverty and that all the elderly have access to good quality healthcare that is affordable and timely.

In other resolutions, the association called for measures for easy accessibility to all public places for people with mobility problems, consultation in matters affecting the elderly, particularly by the banks, and better publicity for government services for the elderly.