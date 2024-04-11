President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Thursday called on former president and prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami at his residence in Birkirkara.

Fenech Adami, who is 90 years old, is rarely seen in public, for health reasons, and was unable to attend the president's inauguration last week.

He was Malta's seventh president, between 2004 and 2009 and was leader of the Opposition when Spiteri-Debono was Speaker of the House between 1996-1998.

Fenech Adami served as prime minister between 1987 and 1996 and between 1998 and 2003.