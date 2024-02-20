The government launched a national strategy on Tuesday to combat the growing problem of dementia, as the number of people with the condition in Malta is expected to more than double between 2018 and 2050.

A total of 6,552 were registered to have dementia in 2018. That figure is expected to reach 14,117 by 2050.

The increase is due to a significant rise in the number of people aged over 75 and particularly those over 85 years, which is expected to more than triple by 2050, according to the experts behind the initiative.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, who launched the strategy, said one of the main reasons dementia has become more prevalent is increased longevity, which is a major risk factor for the development of the condition.

"The more we improve our healthcare system, the longer people will live, the higher the number of people who make it to an advanced age, and the more likely they become to develop dementia," he said on Tuesday.

"This is a paradox we cannot escape from, but I am thoroughly proud of the improvements we've made in this sector."

'Reaching new heights'

The seven-year National Dementia Strategy aims to "reach new heights" by significantly improving the quality of life and services of people with the condition.

The strategy will strive to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, educate the public and train healthcare personnel to detect the symptoms and diagnose it as early as possible, help diagnosed people live well with dementia and increase general awareness on how to reduce the risks.

Dementia is an umbrella term that refers to several conditions and symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills, severe enough to reduce a person's ability to perform everyday activities.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, causing problems with memory, thinking and behaviour. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

Precautionary measures include reducing obesity, promoting balanced diets, quitting smoking and alcohol consumption, encouraging social engagement, and preventing or managing diabetes, hypertension and depression.

The latest studies show such measures could help the population reduce the risk of developing the condition, the strategy said.

According to Eurostat data published last October, Malta recorded the highest rate of deaths caused by dementia in Europe, with just over 80 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

Minister Jo Etienne Abela and Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea at the launch.

Workers and migrants with dementia

The strategy also aims to train a workforce of qualified professionals who can support the growing population of dementia patients.

Some people will have developed the symptoms while they're still at work - that is, before retirement age - or while they live an independent life or take care of other people who are dependent on them, and others who are non-Maltese people working in Malta.

"We must remember these people are often not surrounded by families who can immediately detect symptoms of dementia, so it will be harder for them to be diagnosed and seek help," Active Ageing Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea said.

"It is crucial to learn how to detect the symptoms early and act on them as quickly as possible, and if we work together we can achieve that level of education among people."

The strategy also aims to invest in local research on the condition to base decisions on the best scientific evidence available and explore the use of technology to support independent living.

'I found myself far away from my destination'

Rita Vella, a 54-year-old public service employee, helped a team of experts compile the strategy after she was diagnosed with an early onset of dementia a few months ago.

"I had felt a hunch that something changed in my life. One day, while driving my car, I found myself in a place far away from my actual destination," she recalls.

"This made me realise I should seek professional help. After several tests I was told by consultants that I had dementia and that there is nothing they can do to make it better."

She still manages to live independently, but her family and friends check on her frequently.

"I cook, do the laundry, clean the house, and take care of my pet who I love to bits. He truly protects me when he feels mummy is not feeling well," she says.

"I love music, as it calms me down. I constantly work to gain more positive attributes to make my life more serene and be an instrument of great joy to others."