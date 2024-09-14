People still want Labour, but they are looking for a better version of it, according to party president hopeful Norma Saliba.

Analysing the cause behind the PL seeing backsliding support during the June MEP elections, Saliba said it was normal for the government to see a dip in popularity during mid-term elections, though the party should still carefully analyse the cause behind the significant dip in support.

“The peoples’ message was clear: They want Labour, but they want a better version of it,” Saliba told Times of Malta.

Saliba declined the offer of an in-person interview.

“The Prime Minister heeded that message and lost no time in embarking on a wide and deep renewal of the Labour Party. In the coming days, there will be a new party administration and two new deputy leaders,” she said.

The message was also clear that the party must put greater emphasis on listening to its grassroots and involve them more deeply in decision-making.

It is also critical for the party to pay close attention to environmental sustainability, quality of life, overpopulation, and work-life balance, she said.

“These issues are increasingly important to our constituents and addressing them effectively is essential for our continued relevance.”

And how would she go about achieving this as party president? Saliba said her first step would be to strengthen the party’s internal structures for more efficient organisation.

She would also focus on bringing the more diverse aspects of the party, including veterans, youth and women, into committee structures to ensure inclusive representation at party level.

Critically, she said that delegates’ feedback will be incorporated into the party’s strategy and decisions, while also working on an overhaul of the party’s communications.

Saliba, a veteran broadcaster and former TVM head of news, is vying for the party’s senior job along with lawyer Alex Sciberras. But her candidacy hasn’t been without its opponents.

Addressing the idea that some within the PL were aggrieved when they felt discouraged by the party from contesting these internal roles, Saliba dismissed this as “PN spin”.

“In my daily encounters with delegates and party activists, I can vouch that they are all eager to participate further within the party and its structures and the doors are wide open,” she said.

“Of course, there may be various perspectives on how certain roles within the party are filled. However, the process is always guided by a commitment to fairness, transparency, and the overall strength of the party.”

And what of chatter that she is Robert Abela’s chosen candidate and Sciberras is Joseph Muscat’s?

“Ours is a contest among friends,” Saliba said.

“I am contesting because I believe in what we can achieve together. My sole focus is that of serving the party and its members. I am committed to working with everyone, to ensure we continue moving forward as a united team.”

Saliba again dismissed as “PN spin” criticism that her candidacy was proof of bias from TVM in favour of the government, and conversely against the opposition.

“They seem to be very uncomfortable that a woman, with nearly 30 years of experience in broadcasting and communications, is contesting for a top post within the Labour Party,” she said.

“I can confidently say that throughout my tenure, I was committed to upholding journalistic standards and ensuring that TVM served the public interest.”

She said that under her watch TVM always sought balanced and fair coverage and that during the 2022 election campaign, the station received no complaints from the PN or any other party.

“My candidacy for this position is grounded in my extensive experience and commitment to public service, rather than any perceived biases.”

Saliba said that she had previously been a PL party member but suspended her membership while heading the PBS newsroom.

“My commitment to the values and principles of the Labour Party have always been clear. My decision to seek this position is driven by my desire to serve and to ensure the party remains strong, united, and forward-thinking,” Saliba said.

“I am confident that my experience, both inside and outside the party, puts me in a good position to take on this huge responsibility.”

Asked what she intends to do differently from her predecessors, Saliba says sitting president Ramona Attard left a strong body of work to build upon, but again stressed the need to involve the grassroots more deeply in party operations.

“We need to create more opportunities for members to be actively involved in shaping the party’s policies and direction. This means creating a culture of open dialogue, where ideas from all levels of the party are considered and acted upon,” she said.

At a time when the public demands more openness from political institutions, Saliba also said she will strive for a stronger emphasis on transparency and communication.

Saliba said her personal goal for the role is to leverage her experience to grow the party and strengthen its cohesion.

“I grew up within this party and witnessed its evolution, therefore I am deeply committed to seeing it united and strong once again,” she said.

“My goal is to build on our collective strengths, address any challenges head-on, and ensure we present a unified and forward-looking vision to the electorate.”