Norma Saliba is to run for Labour Party president, she said on Saturday.

Saliba said she was urged to contest the post by Labour leader Robert Abela and had the backing of Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba, the two confirmed candidates for the party’s two deputy leadership posts.

“New impetus and fresh ideas are needed for the party to renew itself,” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “I will work with all my strength to fulfil party delegates’ wish of ensuring Labour remains Malta’s biggest political force.”

Saliba announced her candidacy on Saturday morning, confirming what lawyer and former PN MP Jason Azzopardi wrote on Facebook hours earlier.

Azzopardi linked Saliba's bid to a scandal surrounding the prime's minister's cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol.

Saliba’s decision to run for the presidency means Labour delegates are poised for a competitive contest when internal party elections are held on September 13 and 14.

Lawyer Alex Sciberras, the son of the late judge Philip Sciberras, said on Friday that he would be contesting the post.

The party’s two deputy leadership posts, on the other hand, appear likely to be uncontested affairs. Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg will run for deputy leader of parliamentary affairs and is rumoured to have the backing of Labour’s MPs to do so. If elected, he will become deputy prime minister.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has also said he intends to run for the other deputy leadership post, for party affairs. So far, no other candidate has said they will contest him.

Until last summer, Saliba led the newsroom of Malta’s national broadcaster, TVM. She was edged out of that post in July 2023, saying obliquely that she had been targeted through a “character assassination campaign”.

Within weeks she was given a new €72,000-a-year job as the head of a newly-created Centre for the Maltese Language.

That appointment prompted criticism and even legal action by the National Council of the Maltese Language, whose board said it was not consulted before Minister Owen Bonnici created the new role and appointed Saliba to it.