Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Smiths Pharmacy, Pama Shopping Mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xagħjra (2703 2296)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Christ the King Band Club, Paola, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.