St Publius Pharmacy, 48, Triq il-Miratur, Floriana (2122 5444)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Salvu Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potter Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Whites Pharmacy, No 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2397 6640)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Whites Pharmacy, BLK A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Safi parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.