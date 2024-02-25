Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Level 00, Unit 3, Central Business District, Mrieħel Bypass, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Promenade, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Birżebbuġia parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.