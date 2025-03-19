Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595)

Brown’s Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Adjacent Store, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Honest Pharmacy, Level -2, Shoreline Mall, Smart City, Kalkara (2123 0202)

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Joyce's Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster or www.pharmacy.mt/roster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.