Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy. The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the car park of PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.