Songwriter Philip Vella has released a new song dedicated to all mothers, especially his own mother Esther, who died in October 2022.

Vella is well known in the local music scene, and is popular for songs such as X’Jimpurtani, which placed second in the 1995 edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu, and Kemm Jien Beżżul, winner of the same festival three years later. However, his new song is very different from the above-mentioned numbers.

Vella’s album 60+ had included another personal song, Pa, in which Vella described his relationship with his father.

“I felt it was time to have a conversation with my mother, and the only way I could do that was through a song.

I poured out everything I was and still am feeling for her in it,” the songwriter said.

He added that this song is the first one from a new album titled Il-Kitarra u Jien, which is set to be released in the coming months.

“Some of the songs you might have already heard, sung by me or by other artists I collaborated with over the years, while others will be new,” Vella noted.

OMM is produced by Sean Vella and Philip Vella, digitally published by the German distribution company CAP-Sounds, and promoted by Ironic PR & Artist Management.