Natalia Rakhmatulina

Malta-based pianist Natalia Rakhmatulina will be giving two concerts in the coming weeks. The first concert will feature popular tunes at the Sagrestia Vault, Valletta Waterfront on April 28 at 3pm.

The second concert titled From Bach to Debussy, will feature compositions by Bach, Mozart, Schubert, Chopin, Grieg, Debussy and others at the same venue as above on May 5 at 3pm.

Tickets for both events are available from ticketline.com.mt or also at the door on the day of the event. Places are limited. Entrance is from the Chapel of the Flight to Egypt.

Both events are supported by Arts Council Malta.