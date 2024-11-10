The political patronage scandal involving Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri has left several Labour insiders seething, dampening party morale just days after the 2025 budget.

Times of Malta spoke with party officials, MPs and cabinet members over the weekend, some of whom were incensed over the revelation, especially because it “completely ruined” the budget’s positive momentum.

“We were enjoying some momentum after a strong budget but this stops us dead in our tracks,” one party insider said.

Another admitted: “I wouldn’t say people lost all interest in the budget, but nobody on the streets is speaking about the tax cuts today – they’re all speaking about this.”

The scandal emerged from a standards commissioner report that found both ministers abused their power and breached ministerial ethics when they arranged for Bartolo’s personal assistant and then-girlfriend to work as a private secretary in both their ministries but get paid a much more lucrative consultant salary without having the necessary qualifications, experience or expertise.

Amanda Muscat was first promoted from Bartolo’s personal assistant to his consultant with a generously beefed-up salary of almost €62,000 in 2020 and again, with an even higher salary of €68,000, with Camilleri in 2021.

A number of Labour sources are outright livid.

One senior party insider said the situation is unacceptable, especially since the party has been speaking about being a better version of itself after the disappointing June election result.

“Is this the better version?” he said.

“We constantly speak about how Abela has the courage to take the tough decisions. He’s facing one right now. How about he makes a tough decision now? If he doesn’t, the situation will only eat away at his moral authority.”

One MP was doubtful the prime minister would go as far as to sack Bartolo and Camilleri.

“They’re two of his favourites – his closest allies, and we all know that,” he said. “Do you know, for instance, that they happen to be two of the biggest proponents of the Villa Rosa project?”

Others complained of “two weights, two measures”. Abela was far less keen on sacking Bartolo and Camilleri than he was with Justyne Caruana and Rosianne Cutajar.

One insider specifically highlighted the gender issue and questioned whether this meant Abela felt comfortable being strong-armed with women but weak with men.

“You have to admit there’s an element of inconsistency.”

Two insiders believe the two ministers should step aside and allow for a police investigation, and return to office in the coming months, if and when the police find no criminal liability.

‘Apology not enough’

Since the report was published on Thursday, Bartolo made a conditional apology, while a defiant Camilleri insisted he did nothing wrong.

The Prime Minister said Bartolo's apology is 'sufficient', suggesting he would not be taking further action, but the Malta Employment Association and the Malta Chamber expressed alarm at Abela’s willingness to allow two of his ministers to get away with having abused their power.

PL supporters on Facebook echo these sentiments, even under Bartolo’s apology Facebook post.

“An apology isn’t enough,” one supporter said, adding that “the PM’s words made me even angrier”.

“If I were caught stealing at work I’d immediately be kicked out of my job.”

One MP said it is much easier for voters to feel the impact of this scandal than to understand much bigger scandals.

“This is understandable, relatable and hits closer to home, because it is about wives, families and jobs. People relate to this like they did with the Jean-Paul Sofia issue.

“It contains elements of money, gossip and sex, which tend to stick with people,” another source said.

“It won’t go away if we simply look away.”

One MP said supporters who have long been promised they would get something from the government are the angriest.

“They say: ‘So there was enough money for her, but not for us.’”

‘Party should move on’

Other cabinet members, MPs and party insiders were not as hard on Abela and the ministers, arguing it was wrong to throw everyone under the bus.

The way the job was awarded was wrong, they said, but the party should now ignore the criticism and move on.

But some admitted they were also not very keen on sticking their necks out too harshly in defence of Abela’s position, fearing he might buckle under pressure a few days or weeks down the line and make another U-turn, which would only embarrass them.

Others said the Nationalist Party was just lucky to have this scandal fall into its lap the week to overshadow an otherwise positive budget.