The prime minister’s decision to allow ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri "get away with their actions" is a "true slap in the face to governance and accountability", employers said on Friday.

The Malta Employers’ Association was reacting to comments by Robert Abela in which he accepted as “sufficient” Bartolo's apology over revelations that, together with Camilleri, he breached ministerial ethics for securing a job for his partner.

According to a standards commissioner's report published on Thursday, the tourism and Gozo ministers abused their power and breached ministerial ethics when Bartolo's now-wife was employed in a job she was not qualified for and did not do.

The investigation by retired chief justice Joseph Azzopardi, triggered by Arnold Cassola, detailed how Amanda Muscat was first promoted from Bartolo’s personal assistant to his consultant with a generously beefed-up salary of almost €62,000 in 2020 and again, with an even higher salary of €68,000, with Camilleri in 2021.

Bartolo has since made a conditional apology, while a defiant Camilleri insisted he did nothing wrong.

In a statement on Friday, the MEA said that the phantom job given to Bartolo’s wife was not the first of its kind and the prime minister's reaction sent a clear message that "certain people in high places can break regulations without any consequence for their actions".

"These and many other non-productive jobs given in the public sector are one reason why there is a shortage of employees in the private sector that is being addressed through the employment of foreign workers.

"Ministers and civil servants are there to serve the people, not to take advantage of their positions to dispense lucrative government jobs at will."

The MEA reiterated it had long called for control and accountability for the engagement of persons of trust, by ensuring that they are limited in number and given to people who can justify what they earn through their expertise and output.

Unfortunately, there were too many examples of such jobs being awarded to those who sought political favouritism, the association said.

"Many employees see the injustice of having to give an honest day’s work to earn their salary, while a selected few are handed exorbitant packages and contracts for doing nothing or almost nothing.

"This is affecting the national work ethic and the motivation of the honest worker and entrepreneur. It can no longer be allowed to persist. If the prime minister truly believes in good governance and aspires towards upholding the country’s reputation, then he should act consistently and do the right thing to send a clear message that such abuses in a serious country like Malta are not tolerated."