A PL MEP candidate thinks environmental rangers are out in "exaggerated" numbers in the Maltese countryside.

Marija Sara Vella Gafa said she wants a "balance" between environmental protection and people's right to practice their "pastimes" - a euphemism commonly used for hunting and trapping.

"Many people are speaking to me about a large and even exaggerated presence of rangers in the countryside. Even on private property where there is no illegality," Marija Sara Vella Gafa wrote on Facebook.

The Malta Ranger Unit is mainly made up of volunteers and does not have the power to enforce regulations.

However, it works closely with the police's Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which do have enforcement powers.

Rangers are tasked with looking out for environmental crime in the countryside. That includes everything from out-of-control bonfires and unsanctioned construction, to illegal hunting and trapping.

On Wednesday morning Vella Gafa said: "the time has come to find a real and tangible balance between Maltese pastimes and the protection of the environment".

"While we need to protect the environment, we also need to ensure that those who have a pastime can practice it comfortably, within the parameters of the law," Vella Gafa.

"It's time we were clear about what right someone has to enter into private property for environmental protection reasons," Vella Gafa said.

"Clear rules will reduce useless conflicts," the MEP candidate said.

Brussels and Malta are at legal loggerheads over what the European Commission considers to be the country's failure to respect EU-wide hunting and trapping rules.

Last summer, European environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said Malta was not implementing the "very clear rules" established in the Birds Directive, which aims to protect wild birds and their habitats in the EU.

“Unfortunately, Malta did not prohibit (hunting and trapping), and that left the Commission without a choice but to refer Malta to the European Court of Justice,” he said.

The case is currently being heard by the ECJ.