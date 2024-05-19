Plans for an asphalt plant just 500 metres away from people's homes in Mqabba have been scrapped, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

"We cannot have the asphalt and tarmac industry inching any closer to residents, and so today I can proudly announce that the proposed plant in Mqabba will not be built," he told supporters at an election campaign rally in Żurrieq.

"Thanks to the work of Minister Silvio Schembri and INDIS we have found a solution that means the plant will not be built next door to the residents of Mqabba," he said.

The issue concerns plans submitted to the Planning Authority last year for the relocation of the BIP Ltd tarmac plant from Ħal Far to a disused quarry in Mqabba, relatively close to residential areas.

The issue had sparked controversy last November, when residents of Qrendi, Mqabba, Żurrieq, Kirkop and Siġġiewi took to the streets in protest, saying the relocation was "madness" and expressing concern over the impact the plant would have on their long-term health.

The local councils of Qrendi, Mqabba, Safi, Rabat, Żurrieq, Kirkop and Siġġiewi had also declared they were against the plant’s relocation, and so did ADPD, describing the move as "ill-placed", along with the PN.

On Sunday Abela did not say much else about the plans for the plant, but it is understood that the private operator has dropped his relocation plans.

Abela told supporters that Bernard Grech and Roberta Metsola have 'a cruel plan'. Photo: PL

Abela said this was not the first time the government had closed down plants that were negatively impacting people's health in the south of Malta and he also vowed to never allow untouched public land to be given up for speculation.

"Untouched public land within development zones will not be given up for speculation and if it is to be developed, it will only be developed as is necessary for the needs of the community," he said.

More green, open spaces

He said the government also intends to create new, public open spaces through Project Green. One of them is Pjazza Karmelitani in Żurrieq, which is within the development zone and will be transformed into a new open space.

This was just one of many other greening projects lined up for the area, he added.

It was the government that truly gave these projects the importance they deserved, and not the "establishment", he said.

'They have a cruel plan'

Abela spent most of the first part of his speech listing the government's projects in the economy, infrastructure and the environment, before telling his supporters that on the contrary, Bernard Grech and Roberta Metsola had "not even one proposal" to improve people's lives.

They do not have a plan for you or the country, and neither for their work in Europe, he said. Rather, their only plan was to divide and destroy the country.

"They have a cruel plan to destroy the good that we're creating together. They're doing everything to divide us, to instigate, provoke and dishearten. While we were launching our manifesto, they were going about with two protests, not one," he said.

How vile do you have to be to go to the ECB and ridicule one of our Maltese brothers? - Robert Abela

"Again this week, they went abroad, to the European Central Bank, to harm our country. How vile do you have to be to go to the ECB and ridicule one of our Maltese brothers?"

He was speaking about former finance minister and current Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, who faces criminal charges linked to the Vitals hospitals deal. MEP David Casa has written to the ECB about the case.

"They will not succeed. They will not manage to stop our economy - the machine that has been producing so much good, that has been raising pensions, the minimum wage, children's allowance and so many other social benefits," he continued.

"Join me against those who want to wage a holy war against you and your beliefs. If you believe in a united Malta where there is true justice, more rights and unwavering work towards peace, June 8 is your best opportunity to send a clear message."

He then delivered a warning. The people needed to fight back "in absolute calm", in "a positive way", he said.

"Do not ever seek confrontation, because we are different than them. We love our country."