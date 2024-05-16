PN MEP David Casa has asked the European Central Bank's president to use her influence "to mitigate harm" caused by Edward Scicluna's refusal to resign as Malta's Central Bank governor.

Scicluna has stayed on as the Central Bank's head despite facing financial crime charges over the Vitals hospital deal.

As Central Bank governor, Scicluna sits on the ECB's governing council headed by Christine Lagarde.

In his letter dated May 7, Casa said: "It is beyond obscene that Prof Edward Scicluna should continue to occupy this post and sit on the ECB's governing council while criminally charged in connection with this massive fraud inflicted on the people of Malta and Gozo".

Scicluna's failure to resign damages the ECB's reuptation alongside Malta, he said.

"I call on you to closely monitor the situation and to use your influence to mitigate the harm to the ECB's reputation and Malta's financial standing," he said.

Questions were sent to the European Central Bank shortly after news broke that Scicluna faces charges of fraud and misappropriation.

"With regard to your enquiry, please note that we do not comment on pending legal proceedings," an ECB spokesperson said.

Times of Malta asked whether the ECB would remove Scicluna from the ECB's governing council.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Casa asked Scicluna not to attend an ECB meeting next week.

He said Scicluna representing Malta while facing criminal accusations "will deal a great deal of harm" to Malta's reputation.

"Representing Malta with those accusations over his head is a betrayal to the country," he said.

Casa was speaking alongside PN MPs Jerome Caruana Cilia and Graham Bencini.

The three called for Scicluna to be removed from his post.

Prime minister Robert Abela has defended Scicluna saying a few days ago: "Edward was among those I was referring to when I said I will defend and support those who worked loyally for a number of years and were there for their country in the most sensitive moments”.

Scicluna is among two dozen people facing criminal charges over the Vitals hospitals deal. He is set to appear before a criminal court for the first time on May 29.