Robert Abela has urged supporters to persuade undecided voters to vote PL on Saturday, saying this would also be a vote of confidence in him to carry out further reforms and move the country forward.

"There's nothing stronger than your voice," he told party supporters on Sunday at a mass rally in Żejtun.

"Malta's beauty and success is all thanks to you and this week we must meet and speak to those who are yet unconvinced. When you meet undecided voters don't be arrogant with them. Support them, listen to them, help them and convince them. Everybody has his own realities and challenges and we need to keep understanding them and addressing them."

Malta goes to the polls to elect its members of the European Parliament and local councils on Saturday.

A Times of Malta poll published Sunday showed that the PL gained support over the past, registering a 10.4 per cent lead, which could translate to a 30,500 vote difference over the PN, depending on turnout.

Notably, the bulk of people who plan to stay away from the polling booth are in Labour-leaning regions, which could explain why Abela on Sunday reiterated his commitment to spend the next few days seeking to persuade undecided voters.

Abela in his speech on Sunday did not refer to the arraignment of senior Labour figures on corruption charges and instead listed a myriad of government projects and investments announced last week.

The PN, he said, had done none of that because it had no plan for the country.

"For them, the most important day was May 28 (Joseph Muscat's arraignment day) but for us, the most important day is June 8 (polling day). We want that day to be the starting point for more work and more change," he said.

"This is why I need your strong confidence, so that I have the strength to take the necessary decisions to bring about change. As long as I have you with me we will continue to achieve great things for our country. We will continue to work for Malta first and above all."

'Vote PL for unity, peace and progress'

The people, he said, should vote Labour on Saturday if they want to live in a united country that invests in its people and works for peace and progress. Others were populist and wanted to divide the people.

The crowd at Labour's event in Zejtun.

If the people gave him their support, he said, nothing would stop the country from moving forward - not the pandemic, not the wars, not the attacks from the establishment and neither the election campaign, because through all of those, the government had continued to work tirelessly everyday for "Malta first and foremost".