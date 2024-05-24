Robert Abela has rejected claims that his government is using its power of incumbency to win votes for the upcoming elections.

Dozens of government announcements, measures and inaugurations, as well as cheques being mailed to people's homes have characterised the run-up to the June 8 elections.

Many suspect that the timing of these measures is a government attempt to use its power of incumbency to its full potential.

But when asked if the Labour Party was exploiting its position as the governing party, Prime Minister Abela said: "I don't agree at all. The way we have worked in the last week is the same way we have consistently worked in the last years".

Since Labour's re-election two years ago, the government has consistently introduced new measures and increased existing ones, such as pensions and the children's allowance, Abela said.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

During the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the war in Ukraine, the government implemented many measures such as restaurant vouchers and making energy bills cheaper and stable, he said.

So why are so many measures being announced weeks before the election?

"We have 1,000 proposals to implement from our manifesto and only five years to implement them; you have to move quickly".

Abela was speaking right after he announced that parents whose children are in post-secondary school will get a €1,500 cash injection over three years as a way to encourage children to stay in school after the obligatory years.