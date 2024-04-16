The Life Network Foundation has called on the prime minister to formally declare that Malta is not in favour of the inclusion of abortion in the Charter of Human Rights of the European Union.

The call was made in a letter to Robert Abela after the European Parliament last week approved a resolution calling for abortion to be declared a human right.

The foundation said the prime minister was being asked to issue the declaration in full respect of the principle of subsidiarity and Malta's EU accession treaty, which provides that, regardless of what EU treaties say, abortion will always remain a matter to be decided by Malta.

"Thus mothers and unborn babies in our country and our sovereignty will continue to be protected," the pro-life group said.

Last Thursday EU lawmakers backed a call to include access to abortion in the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, in a symbolic move after France enshrined the right in its constitution.

The European Parliament passed the non-binding resolution by 336 votes to 163 with support from centrist and left-wing groups.

But the right to "safe and legal abortion" has almost no chance of inclusion in the bloc's legally-binding charter which would require unanimous agreement by the EU's 27 countries.

The right to abortion remains heavily restricted in EU countries including Poland and Malta. Polish lawmakers on Thursday opened a debate on liberalising abortion laws, but splits in the ruling coalition made the outcome uncertain.