Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged investigators to “do their work” quickly and take firm action following Saturday’s fatal construction site accident.

While a magisterial inquiry was underway, it would not be acceptable to wait seven months for its conclusion before any action was taken, he told reporters.

"No one should avoid the course of justice because of technicalities. I expect our investigators to do their work, with independence and autonomy, but anyone found lacking will need to be held to account," he insisted.

Abela emphasised the need for quick action, saying he did not want a repeat of the aftermath of the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy.

Sofia died when a building under construction collapsed. At the time Abela resisted a call for a public inquiry while a magisterial inquiry was in progress, later relenting while complaining that the inquiry was taking too long.

A 51-year-old Albanian worker died last Saturday when the roof of a Sliema property caved in.

According to the Building and Construction Authority, the works were illegal as it had not been informed about them. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it had also not been notified.

Commenting on the accident, Abela said the committee tasked with implementing the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry’s recommendations was working continuously to ensure all recommendations were taken in hand.

“I can announce that there will be a directorate responsible for construction,” he said, adding that discussions were ongoing on its setting up.

He also warned that he would no longer accept a “cowboy attitude” from developers.

“There needs to be firm action over the person responsible for what happened last Saturday,” he said.

“We won’t accept an attitude where people think they can do what they like and cut corners, especially at the expense of the lives of people and workers.”

Eliminating all accidents permanently is not realistic

When questioned about a possible temporary ban on all construction work, Abela said he would prefer to strengthen regulation and enforcement to reduce construction site-related accidents.

“The concept that stronger enforcement would eliminate all accidents is not realistic but there are many ways to minimise the risks,” he said.

While enforcement was being improved and resources were being added in this area, ultimate responsibility also rested on developers and contractors.

“The repercussions will not be small, it will not be a question of just fines, but criminal proceedings,” he said.

"I would not consider economic growth at the risk of the health of workers, or life of workers," he said.