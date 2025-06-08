The Nationalist Party wants the national auditor (NAO) to analyse the Manoel Island concession agreement to determine if any conditions have been breached.

During an interview with NET on Sunday, leader Bernard Grech emphasised that the details of the contract need to be clarified; as such, he suggested that the National Audit Office (NAO) analyse the contract.

Last week, the government announced that it would be appointing Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis and PL president Alex Sciberras to assess any potential breaches by the concessionaires.

The government announced this after prime minister Robert Abela said that the government was analysing the contract. Prior to this, Abela had dismissed calls to drop the contract and defended the development.

The PN has also shifted its position: Grech first argued that contracts had to be respected and that calls for the site to be turned into a park were a "beautiful dream". This changed when last week, Grech announced that his party will do “everything possible” for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park.

These shifts came after a parliamentary petition led by activists asking to give Manoel Island back to the people and turn it into a public park amassed over 29,000 signatures.

Activists are arguing that the contract states that the project must be completed by March 2026. If developers fail to complete the project by this date, activists are saying that the government can drop the concession.

Grech explained that the PN cannot ignore the reality of what people are feeling and check whether the petition’s claim that the contract can be dropped is true.

He added that Malta’s situation and needs have changed since 2000 due to the “unrestrained development” that has occurred under a Labour government, which has reduced people’s quality of life.

“Until today, it is valid, but that which is valid now does not mean that it can remain valid. And that’s why I insisted that we need to know the full truth,” Grech said.

Grech noted that up until now, only the government has all the information on the contract.

"We still need to establish the facts. It would be wise if the NAO investigated this contract, so they can tell us whether any conditions have been breached, as the allegations being made are strong, but we need to confirm them,” Grech said.

MIDI was awarded a 99-year emphyteutical lease for Manoel Island and Tigné Point in June 2000. The developers plan on constructing over 300 luxury apartments, commercial facilities, green open spaces and recreational facilities on the site.

Activists' petition will now be discussed by a parliamentary petitions committee, which includes members from both sides of the House. The committee will vote on whether the petition should be debated and put to a vote in parliament.

On the other hand, MIDI has denied defaulting on any obligations in the contract, arguing the deal stipulates that any deadlines are automatically extended if delays are due to issues related to planning permits, archaeological finds or issues outside of its control.