The PN has demanded "clear information" from the government on a prison official who was given forced leave over allegedly allowing her office to be used for secret meetings with murder-accused Yorgen Fenech.

In a statement, Darren Carabott, shadow home affairs minister, raised several unanswered questions about the allegations surrounding Svetlana Muscat, the Correctional Services Agency's (CSA) Head of Strategy.

On Tuesday it was revealed that police have interrogated a top prison official after she allegedly allowed Fenech to meet people in her office at the Corradino prison.

He is currently on remand, awaiting trial for complicity in the 2017 car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Carabott called for Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to "immediately and publicly clarify the position of the situation in the prison".

He asked Camilleri to explain if it is true that the meetings were held, what they were about and whether there was any connection with any pending court proceedings.

Carabott asked for a detailed explanation as to why the prison official has been put on forced leave, what other steps were taken against her and whether any steps were taken against Fenech and/or third parties.

He also wanted to know why Svetlana Muscat, a former communications coordinator, was given the task of Head of Strategy in Kordin, and to provide a breakdown of her experience for the position.

"In these very delicate moments, the people need to have immediate and clear information about these allegations," Camilleri said.

"It is in the interest of Minister Camilleri to address immediately and without delay these allegations that are capable of tarnishing the name of the prison administration at Corradino."

In a statement issued around 40 minutes later, the home affairs ministry said it immediately reported the incident to the police and triggered an investigation.

"Pending such an investigation, the person concerned is on forced leave," it said.