Questions on the renovation of Birkirkara primary school remain unanswered leaving teachers and parents concerned, the Nationalist Party said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Shadow Minister for Education Justin Schembri called on Education Minister Clifton Grima to provide “full details” about the project including a clear explanation of when the works will commence, how long they are expected to take, and whether the Government has applied for the necessary permits from the local authorities.

“The Government must also give a full account of the tendering process and the current stage it has reached,” Schembri said.

Last week Grima visited the school ahead of the temporary relocation of its students as works on the 95-year old building are set to commence "over the coming months".

He pointed out that when a school undergoes major refurbishment, the government is obliged to provide comprehensive information so that the project proceeds without delay, includind details about the financial allocation.

“This is especially important given the Government’s poor track record in meeting set deadlines and adhering to allocated budgets for school infrastructure projects,” Schembri said.

He called for assurances from the Education Ministry that all logistical aspects are taken into account, including those related to commuting distances, before- and after-school services, summer programmes, and issues related to the mobility of College teachers who provide services to the same school but across separate buildings.

“We also expect the Government to provide reassurance to teachers and parents that the temporary school environment, in which operations will take place during the renovation works, is adequately equipped to deliver a holistic education that considers individual wellbeing as well as the expected curricular learning needs, even if only for a supposedly short transition period,” he added.