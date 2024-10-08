The Nationalist Party on Tuesday criticised the government for seemingly downplaying the severity of the healthcare system's problems in light of the recent death of Stephen Mangion at the emergency department.

Mangion, a 55-year-old resident of Valletta and a former police officer died from an aortic dissection after collapsing in the hospital's emergency waiting room on August 27.

His death caused a public outcry on Facebook with claims that he had waited for hours despite reporting chest pains, first at the Floriana health centre and later at Mater Dei.

A separate magisterial inquiry, headed by Magistrate Joe Mifsud and revealed by Times of Malta on September 10, had concluded that doctors and nurses who treated Mangion did nothing wrong and should not face criminal prosecution for his death.

Yet, in a press conference, shadow minister Adrian Delia said Health Minister JoEtienne Abela is almost brushing off the shortcomings revealed by the ministerial inquiry last week.

"Although nobody was found to be negligent or responsible in Mangion's case, the inquiry nonetheless highlights several shortcomings in our system, which could have grave consequences in future cases," he said.

"Is the government acknowledging the seriousness of the situation? Are we offering timelines as to when the recommendations will be implemented? The government must answer to this."

Inquiry finds shortcomings but no fault

The inquiry, headed by retired judge J.D. Camilleri, was concluded and published last week and found no single person was responsible for the death of the retired policeman.

But it did find that the Floriana health centre, where Mangion went before being taken to Mater Dei, was only manned by doctors in training at the time.

And although triage and an ECG test were performed promptly when Mangion arrived at Mater Dei Hospital's Casualty Department, there was a shortage of cubicles and he was made to wait for two hours in the clinical area, where he collapsed and died.

On Tuesday Delia highlighted a few of the recommendations.

A key concern is the reliance on paper-based systems, which can lead to delays and inefficiencies. While a pilot project for electronic records was reportedly conducted at the oncology department, its implementation remains uncertain, he said.

Another issue is the accessibility of essential medical equipment. ECG machines, for example, are available at health centers but often locked and inaccessible, he added. This can delay diagnoses and treatments.

The inquiry also pointed out that patients often wait too long to be examined by a senior decision-maker, he added. And staffing shortages and a lack of ambulances are further exacerbating the situation.

Health Minister JoEtienne Abela previously told the press he wants to turn the triaging system on its head so that patients are immediately seen by a decision-maker at the emergency department, but he had indicated the doctors' union was blocking those plans.