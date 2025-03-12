The Nationalist Party in a strongly-worded statement against Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, on Wednesday called for parliament to be run impartially, seriously, and democratically, rather than with political bias and in the partisan interests of the party in government

The statement followed a rowdy exchange on Tuesday between the Speaker and Nationalist MPs, notably Karol Aquilina.

"It is truly condemnable that Prime Minister Robert Abela, following in his predecessor’s footsteps, continues to manipulate and control Speaker Anġlu Farrugia to silence and obstruct PN MPs from fulfilling their constitutional duties as the Opposition. Equally scandalous is the fact that Speaker Anġlu Farrugia continues to render himself a partisan and anti-democratic political tool in the hands of Robert Abela," the PN said.

It said the way how Farrugia was leading parliament was hindering it from fulfilling its role as the Opposition in accordance with Malta’s Constitution.

"As has been evident on multiple occasions, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia continues to run Parliament with the same prejudice against the PN’s Parliamentary Group that he demonstrated when he was deputy leader of the Labour Party."

The PN pointed out that in this legislature alone, Speaker Farrugia had:

1. Issued numerous rulings that were inconsistent with each other and went against the spirit and intent of the Standing Orders, practices, customs, and traditions of the Maltese Parliament;

2. Rejected every request for an urgent parliamentary debate put forward by the Opposition, including those concerning:

(a) The tragic death of young Jean-Paul Sofia;

(b) The €400 million fraud in the Vitals and Steward case;

(c) The theft of over 200 kilogrammes of drugs from an AFM barracks;

(d) The failure and closure of Air Malta;

(e) The Ombudsman’s report on abuses at the Corradino Correctional Facility; and

(f) The resignation or dismissal of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna from his post as Governor of the Central Bank of Malta and of Ronald Mizzi as Permanent Secretary.

The party said Farrugia was complicit in shielding the prime minister, ministers, and parliamentary secretaries from accountability regarding breaches of the code of ethics. In his role as chairman of the Standing Committee on Standards in Public Life, he voted against or abstained from imposing sanctions on those found guilty.

He failed to afford Nationalist MPs the same protection he granted to government MPs, even in clear cases of threats, insults, and false allegations against them.

Farrugia also failed to act when parliamentary questions were left unanswered on time or adequately, and when ministers failed to provide copies of documents they themselves referred to in their replies, the PN said.

No action was taken to raise the number of sittings allocated for debates on numerous bills and motions presented by Nationalist MPs, limiting them to a single session every six months.

"The Nationalist Party’s Parliamentary Group considers all these actions as abuses that should not be tolerated or sanctioned in a democracy. Therefore, the Parliamentary Group will immediately request an urgent meeting with Speaker Anġlu Farrugia so that a delegation can directly and clearly convey the Parliamentary Group’s position and demand immediate remedies and actions," the PN said.