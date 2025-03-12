At the end of the Gozo pilgrimage with the miraculous crucifix of Valletta’s Ta’ Ġieżu church on Sunday, the Gozo diocese was presented with a relic of the crucifix which includes part of an old string tied to the effigy’s waist. This string was replaced during a recent restoration.

The diocese also received a small replica of the holy image.

The presentation was made to Bishop Anton Teuma by Valletta’s Ta’ Ġieżu church Fr Guardian Ramon Farrugia and the rector of the Archconfraternity of the Miraculous Crucifix, Mario Tonna. In return, Mgr Teuma presented a photo of the crucifix at St Anthony church impressed on canvas to Fr Farrugia, St Anthony church Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando and the Valletta archconfraternity.

After the presentations, Mgr Teuma announced that the relic will be given to the Għajnsielem friars, while the small replica of the crucifix will be presented to the Gozo General Hospital, to be hung at the hospital’s chapel.

Hundreds of people took part in the penitential pilgrimage with the miraculous crucifix at Għajnsielem on Sunday. The crucifix was taken to Gozo to mark the Jubilee of Hope and the beginning of Lent.

Bishop Teuma led the pilgrimage from the Franciscan church of St Anthony of Padua to the square in front of the parish church of Our Lady of Loreto where a celebration was held.

The holy image of the crucifix, which dates back to the 17th century, is attributed to artist Frate Innocenzo di Petralia and is looked after by the Archconfraternity of the Miraculous Crucifix. It is one of the oldest images of the Crucified Lord to be found in the Maltese islands.

The crucifix was taken for the first time to Gozo during the outbreak of World War II to protect it from enemy action.