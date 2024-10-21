The PN is inviting the public to contribute to the drafting of the party's electoral programme, which it said would lead to a new government steering the country in a new direction.

The party said in a statement it wanted the process of drafting its electoral programme to be inclusive of individuals' suggestions and not limited to proposals by organisations.

People can send ideas and suggestions to ideat@pn.org.mt

Academic George Vital Zammit will lead a team of experts working on the PN's electoral programme.