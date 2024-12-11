Three PN MPs have proposed a new law that would require employers to have a zero-tolerance approach to workplace bullying.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Ivan Castillo and Graziella Attard Previ said they would be proposing the legislation in a private member's bill in parliament on Wednesday.

Castillo said the bill - which they developed together with PN MP Ian Vassallo - was prompted by "shocking" statistics published by the bullying awareness and support group Bbrave last year.

Some 64% of respondent said they believed bullying was occurring at their workplace, with a total of 40% saying they experienced it themselves and some 20% saying they were bullied at work every day.

The bill, Castillo said, would require companies with 49 or more employees to have an anti-bullying policy that clearly defined bullying and outlined disciplinary proceedings that perpetrators could face.

He added that workplace bullying had a devastating effect on employees' mental health, with data showing it drove up stress and could even lead to self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

This also had a negative impact on the economy, Castillo continued, saying that employers who allowed bullying to go unaddressed saw increased sick leave and absenteeism, higher turnover and reduced skill development.

Attard Previ said the party felt it had to be proactive on this matter, especially since people spent so much of their time at work and employment was essential to making a living.

It was integral for all employees to go to work in a safe environment where their well-being was safeguarded and they could continue to develop professionally and personally.

"Bullying must never be tolerated and every person must be treated equally and with respect and never mocked, threatened or discriminated against," she said.

Forms of workplace bullying can include constantly being mocked or reminded of past mistakes, threats of being fired, being isolated by your superiors and colleagues, being given impossible deadlines or being tasked with the workload of more than one person.

It also includes facing unjust criticism, being accused of wrongdoing with no evidence, being given dirty looks, insulted or badmouthed, aggressive emails, excessive monitoring or any humiliation that can no longer be considered a joke.

While certain forms of bullying may not be illegal, she added, they could leave a huge negative impact on the workplace.