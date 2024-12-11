The Dominican community of Valletta will be holding its yearly Christmas activities, including a festive celebration for the parish elderly, a Christmas party for children and L-Ikla tal-Ħbieb (A meal for friends) for around 100 persons with special needs. The meal is being held at the Christian Doctrine Centre, St Dominic Street, Valletta, on Sunday, December 22, at 12.15pm.

Those who would like to help in these activities by offering drinks, food and sweets, gifts and donations, are to contact the parish priest Michael Camilleri OP on 9988 3297 or email fr.michae23@gmail.com