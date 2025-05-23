The ousted mayor of Għargħur wants the Auditor General to investigate her over claims of financial mismanagement made by PL councillors and independent councillor Francesca Attard that led to her removal.

"Former Nationalist mayor of Għargħur, Helen Gauci, has today formally requested that the Auditor General investigate the allegations made against her by the Labour Party following her removal from office through an anti-democratic manoeuvre orchestrated by Robert Abela," the PN said in a statement on Friday.

During a meeting of the council on Thursday, Gauci also proposed a motion calling for a financial investigation by the Auditor General’s office, the PN said.

The PL councillors and independent Attard refused the motion, saying the Director General for Local Councils should investigate, the statement said.

"This is the same official who, just last week, appeared on the Labour Party’s media station Super One to discuss the Għargħur case before even conducting any form of inquiry," the PN said.

Gauci was recently ousted from the Għargħur mayorship after Attard, who resigned from the PN in April, voted alongside the locality’s two PL councillors to remove Gauci.

That motion also called for PL councillor Mariah Meli to become mayor of the PN-leaning town.

The PN have called the move an attack on democracy, pointing out that 62 per cent of the town voted for the Nationalist Party during last June’s council election.

The PL, however, say the motion was needed because of severe financial mismanagement and good governance issues in Gauci’s mayorship.

In their Friday afternoon statement, the PN said the Labour Party is now uncomfortable with an independent investigation into their claims.

"Instead, they instructed their councillors, who hijacked the majority in Għargħur, to alter the motion so as to involve the government directly."

"The Partit Nazzjonalista believes that any investigation must be genuinely independent and transparent. It is for this reason that former mayor Helen Gauci has called for the Auditor General to lead the inquiry, so that the full truth can come to light," the PN said.