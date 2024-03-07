Mauricio Pochettino admitted he might “behave the same” as frustrated Chelsea fans after they called for his sacking during last week’s draw against Brentford.

The London club are 11th in the Premier League during a miserable first season at the helm for the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss, who is yet to win silverware in England.

The Argentine, who is preparing his injury-hit squad to face Newcastle on Monday, said he needed to “accept the criticism”.

“We need to try to improve in the way we play and the result and try to change this feeling,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“I hope on Monday the fans will be right behind us and helping the team to win the game.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com