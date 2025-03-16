This year’s local celebration of World Poetry Day will feature voices from Malta, Argentina and Chile.

The library of the University of Malta and the Poetry Jam Malta group have joined together under the same banner to hold the commemorative event on March 21.

The event will involve the recitation poems in various languages, including English, Maltese and Spanish, along with activities that foster ties in the Maltese community of poetry lovers.

The theme of this year’s World Poetry Day is ‘The transformative role of poetry in society’.

Established by UNESCO in 1999, World Poetry Day is celebrated every March 21 to promote the reading, writing and publication of poetry, to preserve languages​​ and to encourage dialogue between cultures.

“After a Poetry Jam event we carried out at Offbeats Bar in Valletta, the word spread, and the University library contacted us to see if we could organise this celebration together. We answered that we would love to make this event possible, expecting to generate poetry that vibrates energetically, filling Maltese society with dreams,” says Roberto Salazar from Poetry Jam Malta.

Later in the evening, the event continues with an open-mic event. Participants can share a poem in their own language or simply immerse themselves in the atmosphere.

“Everyone is welcome to join in this celebration of poetic expression, and I believe that the library is an ideal place to create a space in which poetic voices resonate to form a melody that re-enchants our society and its future,” says Salazar.

“Let’s come together in the heart of the University library for an afternoon of art, culture and connection. Bring your words, your voice and your friends – let’s celebrate the power of poetry! Because as Vaillon – the fictional poet of the novel Planet 54 – said: ‘The ability to dream is the most precious of human faculties’.”

Poetry Jam Malta: World Poetry Day Celebration at the UM Library is taking place on March 21 between 5 and 8pm at the Main Library, Periodicals Department, Level 1.