Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told his Irish counterpart on Sunday that the number of irregular migrant arrivals had dropped by 93% over the past five years.

Camilleri told Minister Jim O’Callaghan Malta had "implemented a just system" and, in recent years, increased the rate of return of those who did not qualify for asylum.

This led to one of the highest rates of return in Europe compared to irregular arrivals: 83.2% in 2023 and 68% in 2024, he added.

Migration was at the centre of discussions between the two ministers, the government said in a statement, adding that the two discussed the importance of returns of those who did not qualify for asylum, and agreed to collaborate on the issue in the European sphere.

They also discussed crime data, after the Crime Malta Observatory recorded a rate of 30 crimes for every 1,000 residents in 2024. The figure represents a drop from 46 cases in 2023.

Camilleri also met with the Executive Director of Frontex Hans Leijtens.

Leijtens told the minister Frontex stood ready to continue supporting EU member states in line with its mandate, including when it comes to returns of migrants.