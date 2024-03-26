Poland manager Michal Probierz said Monday his team is “well prepared” for their Euro 2024 play-off against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday. 

The Poles finished third in their qualifying group behind Albania and the Czech Republic but demolished Estonia 5-1 in their play-off semi-final to set up the Cardiff showdown. 

“I am convinced that we are mentally strong and well prepared for this match,” said Probierz at the pre-match press conference. 

“We made a large selection and have observed many players and this game will be a summary of our six-month work.

“During the first two training camps many players did not play and many were injured.

“But we have worked on building a team to be dominant and keep the ball.”

