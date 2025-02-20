Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà has asked the Independent Police Complaints Board to investigate unspecified "insinuations" that followed the acquittal of Christian Borg over an apparent oversight by the prosecution.

The police would not specify which insinuations they were referring to, or by whom.

Borg was acquitted of perjury in a civil case earlier this week after Magistrate Astrid May Grima observed that the police had failed to present the transcript of Borg’s testimony.

Despite presenting supporting affidavits and official documents, the police's failure to submit the verbatim record of the testimony ultimately weakened its case.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said they would be appealing the acquittal.

In a subsequent statement later in the day, the force added that "the Commissioner of Police has requested the Independent Police Complaints Board to look into insinuations made".

A police spokesperson declined to elaborate on which insinuations were being investigated.

Rule of law NGO Repubblika had reacted strongly to news of the acquittal.

"On the basis of what we are seeing in court, we are being increasingly led to believe that there is collusion between the prosecution and defence so that criminal cases involving Robert Abela's friends are dropped," the NGO said.

Borg is a central figure in suspicious property deals involving Prime Minister Robert Abela.

"Borg was freed because the police had not even produced the transcription of remarks where he allegedly gave false testimony. All they needed to do was to call on the court registrar to give evidence to confirm what had happened before another court," Repubblika said.

Had a mistake really been made, one would have expected an apology from the attorney general and the police and disciplinary action taken against those involved. But this was not a mistake, they said.

"Their silence confirms the manifest corruption of the prosecution service," Repubblika charged.

"This was auto-sabotage by the police against a case they had prosecuted on orders by another court.

The Nationalist Party also strongly condemned the police commissioner following the ruling.

"No one in the country believes these are merely 'mistakes'. Today, it is clear to everyone that Commissioner Angelo Gafà is in his position to serve the interests of criminals who are friends of the government, in this case, the business partner of Prime Minister Robert Abela himself," the PN said.

The Independent Police Complaints Board inquires into and reports on any matter regarding the conduct of the police force or any of its members.