Police who approached a man seen smoking in a Paceville establishment also found that he was carrying drugs.

The police said the 28-year-old Msida resident was aggressive to the police when they pointed out that he was smoking indoors and resisted arrest.

The police then searched him and found him in possession of 21 sachets of cocaine and MDMA.

Other searches in the man's car and house revealed drug-related items.

The man is due to be arraigned later today.