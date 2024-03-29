Police are on the hunt for an unknown man who made off with cash from a Gżira shop in an early morning robbery.

In a statement, the police said that the hold up occurred at around 5 am from a shop in Triq ix-Xatt, when a man, allegedly armed with a knife entered the establishment and demanded money from the cashier.

The thief fled from the scene shortly after, making off with a wad of cash.

No one was injured during the incident and a police investigation is still ongoing.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia was informed of the theft and an inquiry has been opened.