Relatives and friends of a police officer who was injured in a tragic accident on Friday are urging people to donate blood as his condition remains serious.

Chris Bonello, 29, was fixing a punctured tyre on a Ford Fiesta that stopped on Dawret il-Gudja at around 7.45pm on Friday when he was hit by a Skoda Fabia.

He was seriously injured and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he remains on Monday.

Bonello was off-duty during the accident.

Close friends confirmed with Times of Malta he was still undergoing serious operations and was being treated in intensive care. His condition remains serious but stable.

Several urged social media users to keep the man in their prayers, while others urged people to donate blood. Over the weekend, the Guardamangia Blood Bank said reserves - mainly O positive and A positive - remained low and operations could be cancelled as a result.

Concert cancelled

Bonello is also a band member of the Società Filarmonica Maria Mater Gratiæ Żabbar, with whom he played the tuba.

In solidarity with the victim, the band club has cancelled its Christmas concert, planned for December 18.

The band club too is urging people to donate blood and asked anyone interested to join its members in a blood drive to call 7923 3928.

Among those who took to social media, Żabbar Autofest wished Bonello - one of its founding members - a "speedy recovery".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family during this difficult time. Stay strong, Chris, We are all with you."

One of his aunts described the ordeal as a "time of great pain".

Those who wish to give blood and have any queries should phone 8007 4313 to check if they are eligible. Donors should take their identity card, driving licence or Maltese passport with them.

To keep updated, look up National Blood Transfusion Service – Malta on Facebook.