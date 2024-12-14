A 29-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were critically injured in two separate traffic accidents on Friday, the police said in two statements.

The first incident occurred in Mellieħa at around 5.30pm, when the 17-year-old was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Triq il-Marfa. The Jeep, driven by a 52-year-old Żejtun man, smashed into a parked Honda Civic as a result of the incident.

The teenage victim was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance to be treated for her serious injuries.

Two hours later, police were busy responding to another serious incident in Gudja.

A man was fixing a punctured tyre on a Ford Fiesta that stopped on Dawret il-Gudja at around 7.45pm when he was hit by a Skoda Fabia driven by a 50-year-old Gudja resident.

The victim, a 29-year-old from Birżebbuġa, ended up squashed between the two vehicles and was seriously injured as a result.

He was given first aid and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading two separate inquiries into the two traffic incidents. Police have also launched their own investigations into the incidents.